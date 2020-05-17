Magazine food and Wine | wine stars to your table

This year, the health crisis, shook the foundations of the Cannes film festival.

Exit the traditional rise of the steps of the Palais des festivals, transformed into a welcome centre for the homeless, the crush of paparazzi and the hunt for autographs. The movie stars stay at home.

But not their wines. So, why not invite them to your table or on your couch, in front of a movie ?

A love story

The love story between the wine and the movie does not date from yesterday. But the flirtation between the 7th art and Bacchus is the more recent. “You see when I drank, it was not clear when I am thirsty. You do you think it’s normal for you ? Me not “.

This aphorism is part of the counter culture, including Jean Carmet we delighted in the series Palace. With his friend Gérard Depardieu, who has made the acquisition of château de Tigné in 1989 before selling recently, the hero of the “Dupont Lajoie” was one of the first actors to invest in the vineyard.

Born in the village of Bourgueil, where his two sons have returned to the area after his disappearance in 1994, he had some legitimacy to it.

Trintignant and Richard winemakers…

Same thing for Jean-Louis Trintignant, son and grandson of a winemaker, which is located near Uzès, near the pont du Gard. On its original land, it produces organic côtes-du-rhône since 1996.

Near Narbonne, in the 1980s, Pierre Richard has bought the Château Bel-Bishop in the corbières. Robert Parker, who has dubbed his rosé, unsuccessful, without doubt, his cuvée ” The Demon of the Bishop “, a white, heavily wooded.

Bouquet blooms off the coast of Sicily

Carole Bouquet has taken root on the volcanic island of Pantelleria, off Sicily, where it operates the Azienda Serraglio, an area made up of plots in terraces that overlook the Mediterranean. You can find his vintage wine, Sangue d’oro in major retailers.

Christophe Lambert, who has no claims winegrowers, has invested in Saint-Cecile-les-Vignes (Vaucluse) and in the Médoc at Château Tour Séran.

Brad and Angelina Coppola and Banderas also…

In 2008, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased the Chateau Miraval in côtes de Provence, an area in a bio of 50 ha, operated by the Perrin family of Château Beaucastel. The couple glamour of the 7th art offers a morphing ideal to Francis Ford Coppola, producer of wines at Inglenook in the Napa Valley.

He has a domain bought in the 1970s with the royalties of the first part of the Godfather. He inherited this passion from his father who vinifiait its wines in the cellar of his apartment building in New York.

Let’s not forget the director Luc Besson co-owner of the Domaine Alquier in faugères. To finish off, but only if you insist, you can “enjoy” the ribero del duero produced by Antonio Banderas.