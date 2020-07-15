Magazine of the food and Wine | On My Burger : the beef, the French, the environment that WE

The atmosphere of the Dinner for US, with leather seats, movie posters, music from the 80’s and the jukebox : Murat Ercker cure to the décor of their café-restaurant as much as its food. Located in the centre of the city of Forbach January 2017, My Hamburger fast food specialises in burger, which has quickly seduce a clientele that is wide and mixed. In three and a half years, the restaurant has grown in size and extended in the cell nearby business.

The key to his meteoric success : “the quality of the products, from the French, with the Charolais chilled and cut at the minute, French fries and fresh artisan breads”, says Murat Ercker. It also puts forward his “six homemade sauces”, who prefer to keep in secret the recipe.

Another specificity of their burgers, very generous, your name. “As I’m a fan of american cinema and, especially, the action films of the years 80-90, I baptized The Balboa or Terminator in reference to my idols Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger,” smiles the restorer, describing the Dual Impact, tasty and great overlay of three fillets. There is also the Cliffhanger, or even the Desperado… Even the Americans are going to leave in My Burger… Multilingual, Murat Ercker, who has worked for seven years as head waiter and dining room manager in the hospitality sector-restaurant of high level in Germany, welcomes you in English.