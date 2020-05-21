Maggie Gyllenhaal will make his first film with “The Lost Daughter”

The actress will go behind the camera for the first time with The Lost Daughtera drama about the female desire, starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

Beginner as an actress through movies made by his father, the director Stephen Gyllenhaal, in the early 1990s (Waterland, A woman dangerous), Maggie Gyllenhaal is revealed in 2001 by the cult film by Richard Kelly, Donnie Darko in which it interprets what it is in life – the sister of Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the young hero introvert in the film. With his piercing gaze, the actress has emerged as one of the actresses most talented of his generation, alternating between big productions (The Dark Knight Christopher Nolan, White House Down Roland Emmerich), and films with smaller budgets (Cecil B. Demented John Waters, Away We Go Sam Mendes).

TO SEE >> SUPERCUT : The sounds of ” Donnie Darko “

But Maggie Gyllenhaal will now add a new string to his bow, as Deadline, it is going to make his first feature film. The Lost Daughter will be an adaptation of the same name by the new one written by the author of the Italian Elena Ferrante, and will tell the story of a professor (camped by the freshly oscar winner Olivia Colman, seen recently in The Favorite of Yórgos Lánthimos and the excellent series Broadchurch) enamored by the charm of a young woman (planted by Dakota Johnson, seen in Suspiria Luca Guadagnino) during summer vacation – a attraction that’s going to challenge his ideals and his past choices. Maggie Gyllenhaal teamed up with a duo of actresses with talent, supplemented also by Jessie Buckley (in the cast of the amazing series Chernobyl) and Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie Pablo Larraín).

” When I finished reading The Lost Daughter Elena Ferrante, I felt that something secret and true had been said aloud […]. I was both troubled and comforted. I immediately thought the experience would be even more intense in a movie theater, with other people. And I started to work on this adaptation. I think the scenario has attracted other people interested in the exploration of these truths secret on motherhood, sexuality, femininity, desire“said the new filmmaker, visibly eager to probe the torments intimate characters of Elena Ferrante in a film that looks promising.

While the magnificent series from David Simon, The Deuce (2017-2019), was completed in October last, it is fun to make a parallel between the journey of Maggie Gyllenhaal and that his character Eileen “Candy” Merrell that she interprets in the course of the three seasons of the show. First actress of porn movies, her character decides in the course of the series to get to the other side of the goal to become a filmmaker and allowing him to address with a new look at female sexuality within an industry (ultra) patriarchal. An ambition that reaches completely to the The Lost Daughtersounds like we announce it on the synopsis.

If the filming has not yet begun, you can already imagine Maggie Gyllenhaal in director with this extract The Deuce where it tries to impose its final cut in the face of the machos :

Esteban Jimenez