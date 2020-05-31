Magic Mike XXL (TF1) : a suite impossible for Channing Tatum and Amber Heard ?

This Sunday, may 31, TF1 will play the card of the cinema to its viewers in the evening. In the wake of the film The proposalthe private channel will build on Magic Mike XXL at 2310. In the audition, viewers will be able to find Channing Tatum and Amber Heard.

It is now three years since Magic Mike dropped the strip to devote himself to a furniture company. But Tarzan and his friends, abandoned by Dallas, and convince Mike to join them for a final tour. This should lead to a convention of stripteaseurs in Myrtle Beach. At the beginning of the trip, Mike seems more concerned with his business than by stripping. One night, on a beach, he met Zoe.

Disappointment commercial in France

Magic Mike XXLreleased in 2015, has not unleashed the French in the dark rooms. It has just 152.000 curious. In the world, the film has a reported $ 122 million, of which $ 66 million just in the United States. The public will have the right to a sequel to the film ? Channing Tatum took the opportunity of an interview to put an end to the suspense. If the show Magic Mike Live served as a continuity, the actor has not closed the door on a third pane.

“People want to see the dance… “

“You should never say never. We could make our return on the stage in forty years, stripteaseurs sexy octogenarians. The first two films were films with men, for women “said Channing Tatum in a medium british.

The actor, however, concern about a lack of stories to tell. “Now what people want to see, it is the dance, and that’s why there’s the show… “, he concluded. For the time being, fans will have to be limited to the show Magic Mike Livestill in representation in London…