Magic Mike XXL : why Matthew McConaughey has not accepted his role in this sequel ?

Has the poster of the first Magic Mike alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey is not in Magic Mike XXL, which will be broadcast for the first time in the clear to the French tv Sunday, may 31, 2020 from 2310 on TF1. Tv Star reveals today why.

After a first film released in the cinema in 2012, Channing Tatum has resumed the role of worship in Magic Mike XXL 3 years later. Viewers in france will finally be able to experience the new performance of strip-tease of the actor as the result of Magic Mike will be broadcast for the first time in the clear to the French tv Sunday, may 31, 2020, from 2310 on TF1. However, this 2nd film has a absent trademark in the person of Matthew McConaughey. Present at the side of Channing Tatum in the first Magic Mikethe comedian has not accepted his role in this sequel, just like the actors Alex Pettyfer and Cody Horn.

Yet Matthew McConaughey was indeed in discussions to incarnate again the character of Dallas at the start. But the project fell through for financial reasons. It must be said that the actor would have increased his salary so vast between the two films after he won the best actor Oscar for his performance in the feature film Dallas Buyers Club. The amount of the stamp claimed by Matthew McConaughey to participate in Magic Mike XXL so we are done by cooling the studios. In the end, his character is killed at the beginning of the film.

Magic Mike XXL : Jamie Foxx replaced by Jada Pinkett-Smith

For the anecdote, Channing Tatum would have been able to find Jamie Foxx, with whom he shared the poster of White House Down in 2013, in Magic Mike XXL. The actor was supposed to play initially played the role held by Jada Pinkett-Smith, prior to the character subsequently changes sex in the course of production. “In the first script, Rome was a man, and interesting besides. But I loved the potential of this character and I was seduced by the prospect of working with Reid and Greg for a better understanding of who was this woman and what she did at the head of such an establishment. All of this intrigued me enormously” explained the actress during the promotion of the film at the time.

