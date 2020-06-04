Magloire, in tears, talking about his morbid obesity : “I couldn’t walk”

The life of Magloire has swung in 2016 after the death of his mother Raphaëlle, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. The former columnist of the Morning Live (M6) was a refugee in food and has taken a lot of weight. He even made a heart attack in October 2017. A painful period on which he speaks without taboo. Invited in The Moment of Luxury on June 4, 2020, on a Non-Stop People, the 50 year old man spoke, not without emotion, the period when he was in morbid obesity.

Cautious, the presenter Jordan Luxury has spoken “overweight“about the weight of Magloire. But his guest he immediately explained that it was necessary to use the right words. “I’m not saying that I am overweight. Me, I hit morbid obesity, I’m just a little bit out, but I’m part of the obesity. It is necessary to put words on things“, he launched. The one who embodies the role of the engineering Magik in Fort Boyard then clarified that there are three or four years, “hecould no longer walk“.

But thanks to “the love, the friendship and the work“, Magloire managed to regain control and for several months, he never ceases to lose weight. “My close friends told me that they were going to lose mein general, ” he said. Michael Youn in particular, has been a great support. “My nephews also have said to me : ‘You’ll lose’“said Magloire, in tears. Fortunately, these worries are now behind him. He continued to fight against the grossophobie, a cause that is dear to his heart, himself having been a victim.

Last December, Malgoire had already expressed himself on the subject with France Sunday. “In four months, I lost 37 pounds ! It was a question of well-being, both physical and moral. The load that I had accumulated prevented me to live and work as I have always done. After this difficult period due to the disappearance of my mother, I found a few of my spirits“he told journalists in particular.