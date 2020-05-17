Mahershala Ali may it surpass Wesley Snipes ?

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains, at the present time, very mysterious. But we already know that a reboot of Blade is in preparation for phase 4 or 5. Headlining, we will find the oscar-winning Mahershala Ali. However, a lot of fans of the license Blade seem to be particularly skeptical about this reboot. And one of the main reasons is the choice of actor…

The trilogy Blade became a cult in the eyes of many spectators. And the main actor of the time is not there for nothing. It must be said that the charisma of Wesley Snipes was undeniable. And his martial arts skills have only strengthened its credibility for this role.

Only now, the time has changed and the way the films of super-heroes also. The MCU dominates the world of entertainment and the urge to reboot Blade is felt. And although rumours had been running about the return of Snipes in the role, it is the final Mahershala Ali, who was chosen to wear the costume of Eric Brooks.

Mahershala Ali will it be better Blade ?

Redo the work worship is always tricky. And replace an actor who seemed perfect for the role all the more. Thus, many of the spectators have already said loud and clear on social networks and their refusal to see a Blade other than Wesley Snipes. But Snipes is at this point irreplaceable ? Not sure…

It is necessary to start by admitting one thing : Mahershala Ali is a better actor than Wesley Snipes. Attention ! This is not to say that Snipes is bad, far from it. But if you ask 5 minutes to analyze the respective careers of the one and the other, the doubt is difficult to permit. Moreover, Snipes has willingly admitted himself a few months ago, via about in equivocal :

“Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali ! A beautiful and talented artist from whom I try to reach the level of play for years. Inshallah, we will work one day together… “ Wesley Snipes

And this is not to mention the dozens of awards and nominations Ali has been the recipient in recent years. Basically, it replaces a talented actor by an actor even more talented. So where is the problem ?

If we were looking on the side of the martial arts… Because if there is one aspect in which Snipes far surpasses Ali, it is the martial arts. And this has made his interpretation of Blade very convincing. But can this be a brake for the remake ? Probably not.

After all, there are more actors who are trained intensively in order to be at the height of the MCU. Scarlett Johansson, to master the martial arts of course, but also Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans for having the physique corresponding to their character. And recently, we have Kumail Nanjiani has drastically changed his physique to The Eternals.

Nothing prevents, therefore, Mahershala Ali to train enough to perfectly match the role. And this is without speaking of the liners, stunt people, special effects, etc

The problem will come-t-he casting ?

If we take the elements mentioned above, one is tempted to think that Mahershala Ali will easily match Wesley Snipes (if not surpass). Only here : an actor is not enough to make a film. Especially in a universe as complete and complex as that of the MCU. And the main problem with this reboot is most likely to come out of the box production.

We’re not going to lie : the trilogy Blade is far (very far !) to be perfect. But there is something very valuable in these films, it is thatthey were able to capture the essence of the brutal, harsh, even gore of this license. Except that the brutality and gore do not make good bedfellows with the Marvel Cinematic Universe… It is even the opposite.

The MCU may be a juggernaut of the entertainment, it is not known for letting a lot of creative freedom to its developers (with a few exceptions of course). Even less when it comes to violence. And it is this that may cause the most problems in this reboot of Blade. We might expect a film far too watered down to be interesting. And if that happens, the talent of Mahershala Ali, will change nothing. Therefore, there is hope that the creative team behind this reboot will be to the height. Because there is nothing to prevent this movie from being good, even excellent, if the right team is involved.

It remains for us, therefore, wait and hoping that this reboot will be to the height. Because we must not forget that when the MCU wants, he is able to get out of great movies. We, in any case, it was very excited to see the performance of Mahershala Ali Blade ! Case to follow…