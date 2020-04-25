Maisie Williams : Age, size, Instagram, his role in Game of Thones… Everything you need to know about the star !

A few days ago, Maisie Williams surprised everyone with a photoshoot where she appeared totally transformed. Hey yes, the young woman loves to hit them where it is not expected and its fans, many more since his big role won in the series Game of Thrones, are delighted. Precisely, many still pose a lot of questions about Maisie Williams. Where to find it on the social networks, how old is she or is again, a little more weird of course, but why not, how far is she ?! Good news, we decided to answer all these small questions on Maisie Williams.

his age

Maisie Williams is currently 22 years old. The young woman was born on April 15, 1997 in Bristol, in the south-west of England. She has two brothers, James and Ted, and a sister, Beth.

its size

Maisie Williams is actually very small ! The young woman does not measure 1m55unlike his friend and co-star in Game of Thrones Sophie Turner, who measure 1m75.

his career

Maisie Williams has seen her career take off when she played the role of Arya Stark, the little sister of Sansa, in Game of Thrones. In 2009, she has spent the castings and is directly linked to friendship with Sophie Turner so that none had yet won an official role. She has also starred in several other series (The Secret of Crickley Hall, Doctor Who) and at the cinema, but at the start, Maisie Williams did not want to be an actress, but… Dancer ! At age 10, she had even joined the school dance very well-known Susan Hill.

his account Instagram

The actress post pictures on his account Instagram @maisie_williams. She immortalizes moments of his daily life with his loved ones, his colleagues at work or with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby. Because yes, even if Maisie Williams fell under the spell of a famous actor, it is no longer a heart to take for over a year, filled by the young model and entrepreneur.

his Twitter account

You can also find the actress on Twitter via @Maisie_Williams. She post sometimes moments of his life or of promotional publications, but the young woman is also very involved in the associative life, particularly in this social network. The one that has a big heart does not hesitate to pass messages and to raise awareness among the internet users.