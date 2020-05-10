Maisie Williams, aka Arya in “Game of Thrones”, introduces you to his little friend

If Maisie Williams made an appearance – very – noticeable in the first episode of Game of Thrones (GOT), it has also blown the assistance of the premiere of season 7 Game of Thrones, held Sunday in Los Angeles. For the first time, the little “Arya” has walked the red carpet accompanied by her boyfriend, Ollie Jackson. The opportunity to formally introduce the man who shared his life for the past two years.

Wearing a dress with thin straps green, the actress has immortalized this time to the side of his beautifulwith a shot posted on his official account Instagram. In the caption, she wrote : “Sweet Jesus, look at this beautiful diamond on my arm !”.

“He is not famous”

An event for fans of “GOT” and the actress. Especially since their meeting, Maisie Williams and Ollie Jackson have remained discreet about their relationship. In April 2016, she told the british site InStyle dating for a year, a young man met on the benches of the school, stating that he “is not famous at all”. “People find it weird, for a celebrity, going out with someone “normal”. But I do not meet anyone else. I don’t go to parties and don’t meet the other actors. I guess I just like normal people,” explained the actress of 20 years old during his interview.

It is only in February 2017 that it makes their relationship official, by means of social networks. The actress showed then a picture of her and her boyfriend on Instagram. In the caption could read, “I love OJ”, in reference to the initials of the young man. Since then, she like him who post regularly photos of their couple.

