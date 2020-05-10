Maisie Williams, aka Arya in Game of Thrones, pushes a rant against spoilers

Game of Thrones and the spoils, that is a long story. It must be said that the show HBO is rich in surprises and twists that are unexpected. If people feel up rage when a tweet, a discussion in the subway or a SMS of a friend is coming to announce the death of gizmo or doodad, it’s the same for actors. In the case of Game of Thronesit is the same one actress in particular : Maisie Williams, who plays the darling of the fans Arya Stark.
The young actress has never had his tongue in his pocket and is, as always, to hear when she has a rant to pass. This time, it was during an interview with Radio Times that Maisie Williams is heated. The fault to a question about the spoilers, a practice that has the gift to irritate her as she has made it clear to the listeners :
“It annoys me so much. Because there is only a small group of individuals who the fact compared to the public who looks at the series. It is wounding. They are like ‘oh it’s going to, it just wants to tell a story’ but no, a lot of people don’t want to hear it and even less to see.
It gets even more annoying when you know that [les fuites] may come from within… You try to do something great, it is really great and people really enjoy it, and they are there to say ‘stop wasting’.
This is just a trick of the kids, well emmerdant. And yes, it is distressing. It bothers me. […] People always look at the series, but it strikes me the breeze.”
To try to soothe his nerves pricked raw, Maisie Williams would do well to read our little guide to the use of sériephiles to take the spoilers. Otherwise, she will probably have a few names to add to the list of Arya by the end of the series.