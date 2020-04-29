Maisie Williams and her boyfriend could not be more matching

Christian Vierig via Getty Images Reuben Selby and Maisie Williams were can no longer be accompanied during the parade by Thom Browne at Paris Fashion Week on 29 September.

MODE – Identical from head to toe. Actress Maisie Williams, known for her role as Arya Stark in the series “Game of Thrones”, has chosen to attend the Paris Fashion Week in an outfit similar to that of her boyfriend… right down to the smallest details.

The actress of 22 years and his companion Reuben Selby, co-founder of a modeling agency, was attended by the 29 September at the fashion show spring/summer 2020 from the brand Thom Browne, during the week of fashion in paris, at the École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts, in the 6th arrondissement. Sitting in the first row, they showed that they had a sense of the coordination torque: same mismatched socks, the same plaid, same whole shirt and tie… and even makeup.

Surrounded by Cardi B, Anna Wintour, or Cole Sprouse, they both posed with the “smoky eyes” pink and (very) full. It’s all in the details.