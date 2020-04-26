Maisie Williams at “Game of Thrones”, the mini-series (“Alger confidential”, a date for “Run”, 3 info TV to remember

Maisie Williams talks about the conclusion of “Game of Thrones”, Frédéric Jardin aussure the filming of the mini-series “Alger, Confidientiel”, the series “Run,” reveals its release date, here are the 3 info TV to remember.

Maisie Williams denies the existence of an alternative ending to “Game of Thrones”

When questioned about the rumor insistent on the existence of an alternative ending to “Game of Thrones” (which finds its origin in a declaration of Christopher Hivju, the interpreter of Tormund) by the british newspaper Metro, Maisie Williams has clearly indicated that no additional image had been rotated. The reason for this ? It would have cost too much money, and demanded the extension of a timetable is already very tight. “We have not filmed conclusion alternative. It costs so much money, and the shooting did not have any margin of time. We spent almost the entire budget for the dragons, ” explains the actress.

Maisie Williams, aware of the huge disappointment felt by many fans at the end of season 8, says that “the people would like to believe that this is the case”, about the existence of an alternative end. “But this is not the case. Therefore, they will have to do with it !”, concluded she.

The mini-series (“Alger Confidential” filming

The director Frédéric Jardin (Braquo, Engrenages) has recently started filming the mini-series (“Alger Confidential” in which the scenario is signed by Abdel Raouf Dafri (A prophet, Mesrine). Adaptation of the novel “Peace weapons,” (ed. Piranha) Olivier Bottini, and consisted of 4 episodes, this film follows the forbidden love affair between a police inspector attached to the German embassy and an investigating judge in algeria.

When an arms dealer is kidnapped, they find themselves facing a conflict of interest that will put their love to the test, on a background of corruption and the struggle for the democratization of a country led by a regime completely out of breath.

The filming will take place between Germany and Morocco until the 9th of April next. No information regarding the release date has been unveiled for the time being.

A broadcast date for the series “Run”

Last production of the british Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Run” will be broadcast in France from 13 April on OCS. Available in eight episodes, it follows the story of two former lovers, Ruby and Billy, who, 15 years earlier, had promised to disappear together if one of them had needed to escape his life by sending a simple text message stating : RUN. In the trailer, we see the two protagonists engage in a mad race during which they will have to explain on the time justifying the sending of the message.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4FYjN_n_Do

Viewers will recognize the face of the actress Merritt Wever, rewarded with two Emmy Awards for her role in “Nurse Jackie”, and was recently noted in the excellent “Unbelievable” on Netflix. The actor Domhall Gleeson has been seen in the casting of the film “The Revenant” in the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, and embodied the character of Bill Weasley in “Harry Potter.”