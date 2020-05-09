Maisie Williams evokes the end of a “perfect” Game of Thrones

A few weeks after the about enigmatic Peter Dinklage on the end of Game of Thronesit is the turn of Maisie Williams discuss the outcome of the flagship series of HBO. During an interview with the Guardianthe English actress of 21 years has delivered thin clues about the last moments of Arya Stark in the show adapted from the work of George R. R. Martin. Maisie Williams has, indeed, told that his last scene in Game of Thrones was “perfect”.

“I was alone, this is amazing ! Arya always alone,” said Maisie Williams. But I was alone, and I’ve looked at a bunch of other to do their final scenes. I knew how it was happening, the tears, the speeches”.

“I got to the end and I didn’t want any more. I had exhausted all the facets of Arya. This season has been fairly important to me”, has also entrusted the young actress. In large part it all simply because there are less players now then the whole world has had more work.”