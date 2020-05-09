Maisie Williams evokes the end of “amazing” to “Game of Thrones”

While she was completing the filming of the final season last July, the actress is back on the criticism faced by the series, and praised the status of female characters in the final chapter of the series.

Maisie Williams embodies Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones” since 2011, and although the series has become a true global phenomenon, it has often been criticized for its use of female nudity and sexual violence against women. However, the young actress said that the female characters are the ones who have the power. “For me, (Game of Thrones) is a medieval world in which women did not have many rights, and yet they continue to use it,” she said during an interview with Elle UK, “And this final season is just going to be incredible. It’s so nice to be on set with all these girls. They run, you see, they are all back at the top, it is quite impressive.”

READ ALSO : “Game of Thrones” : the final chapter will be unveiled on…”