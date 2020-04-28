Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and her boyfriend surprise the canvas with this photo

Actress Maisie Williams recently posted a photo of it in good company. In fact, his young friend Reuben Selby accompanied him. This is not all because their outfits have dazzled fans and you are sharing the photo in the article.

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and her boyfriend are gorgeous

The one that was dropped by error a huge spoiler on Game of Thrones-season 8, episode 2 is multiplying its public appearances. Moreover, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and his companion have amazed their fans at while they were present during a great event fashion. On this day, the couple decided to match their outfits. And not just any judge of the photo you will see just after. In any case, Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby will amaze you at the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison store in London a few days ago.

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and his beloved Reuben Selby roucoulent happy days since the beginning of 2019. So how do you find this couple ? In Nextplz, this is too charming and at the cutting edge of fashion. Moreover, it is quite normal, since Reuben Selby dives in this area. Oh yes, the darling of Aya Stark (Game of Thrones) is a top model of the renowned. Apparently, it will also work for his own account. However, let’s face it, fans love it. The photo is a buzz on Instagram : more than 550 000 like of the fans.

Their fans are won over

On the other hand, the internet users were not shy to compliment this photo posted by Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones). Among the thousands of comments that we found them, the followers threw hearts, flames, soft words of any kind. It seems that the actress of Game of Thrones and Reuben Selby are highly appreciated by the public. In the aftermath, Justin Bieber has also unveiled a photo sublime of his wife.