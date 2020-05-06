Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Reuben Selby couple, they are a new occurrence noticed (PHOTOS)

It’s mad love over here ! While Liam Hemsworth is now in a relationship with Maddison Brown, actress Dynasty, there are two other lovebirds who roucoulent of love at the present time. Since February 2019, Maisie Williams hasn’t left her boyfriend Reuben Selby and the couple multiplies the appearances in public. Events, ceremonies, red carpets, private parties, and they were even present at the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas last June, in the south of France. And if the actress of Game of Thrones and her boyfriend are now more rare in the media recently, they have made an appearance noticed in the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison store in London, on 23 October.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby have dazzled everyone at this event, as you can see on the photos JUST HERE. Once again, the lovers have proven to what point they knew they had given their outfits, while having a sense of fashion and perfect. At the same time, this is not so surprising that it, when we know that Reuben Selby is a model, in addition to being a self-contractor. In any case, the interpreter of Arya Stark and his companion always seemed to appear as accomplices and inseparable, to the delight of fans of the couple ! In the rest of the news people but on the side of the USA, here’s a clue that suggests that Hailey Baldwin is at war with Selena Gomez.