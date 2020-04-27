Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Reuben Selby : Everything you need to know about this couple, adorable

In 2019, if there is a couple that has buzzed on the Canvas, it is one of Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet. Crazy in love, they have unleashed the hysteria at the arrival of each set. This year, we also witnessed the birth of several beautiful love stories among the peoples, as the one that pertains to Maisie Williams, the actress Game of Thrones, and her boyfriend, Reuben Selby. If it is not known exactly when was the exact date of the beginning of their love story, the two English have been spotted together hand in hand for the first time in the streets of New York in February 2019. They are then offered a romantic stay in Paris a few weeks after, before multiplying the displacement and to formalize their union on the red carpet and during media events. But in reality, the two lovebirds already know each other since a small moment !

If Reuben Selby is a model, this is also an entrepreneur because he has created The Contact Agency, a model agency, and co-founded Cortex Creativean agency, platform and web magazine for different creations. But before all this, the boyfriend of Maisie Williams was the director of communication of Daisiethe application of the actress Game of Thrones ! Thanks to him, the young woman therefore had no worry about his media image and its relations with the press. In any case, it must be said that for a long time, the love does not leave, and their appearances in public one without the other are now extremely rare ! Reuben Selby and Maisie Williams were also present at the wedding of the best friend of the actress, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas in the south of France, on the 29th of June.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby also share the same taste for fashion and it can often be seen during Fashion Week. The couple does not do things by half : The two lovers have committed to match the level of dress, often bearing outfits with it. During the show Thom Browne in Paris for spring 2020, they addressed moreover, in addition to the look, the makeup is identical ! Reuben Selby did not hesitate a single second to follow in the footsteps of his darling in dare to pink on her eyelids… What even more strengthen their alchemy. There is no need to say, Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are crazy in love and we can only validate their couple and their complicity, whether on social networks or in their public appearances. It remains for us to wish them again a lot of happiness for the year 2020 ! Always about relationships, now here is why the duo of Emma Watson and Tom Felton (Harry Potter) fascinates as much as the Canvas.