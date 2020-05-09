Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) changes of head to turn the page of the series

It is with a long fringe and a bob cut shorter than Maisie Williams is shown in a picture in his last post Insta. A new hair cut looking very seventies, right in the trend this fall so, who delivers the flared pants, t-shirts and vintage hairstyles brushées to the Farah Fawcett (in a less exaggerated and more modern) to the taste of the day. Since the end of the filming of Game of ThronesSophie Turner aka Sansa Stark was also changed to head, leaving his red to get back to being blonde.

The fans compare it to an actress to Strangers Things

The internet users are loving the new look of Maisie Williams. In the majority, they have complimented on this transformation. Even those who are not very fans of fringe have admitted to it in the comments appreciate it. “You are too cute with this new haircut”, “I really love the bangs on you”, “This haircut is made for you.” or “Too much cabbage” they have to look forward.

Some customers have even found that with this cup, Maisie Williams was a dead ringer for the actress Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers in Stranger Things : “You look very well, it reminds me of Winona Ryder”, “You has the air of Joyce Byers younger and younger”. Another comment pointed out, however, that she also had physical features similar to Jennifer Beals : “You look like Alex in Flashdance”.