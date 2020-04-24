Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) evil in its skin, it reveals a message touching

After you have recently revealed all that he needed to know about Maisie Williams, the actress of Game of Thrones, we are interested today in a very concrete aspect of his life. Like a lot of people, the young woman has insecurities and has decided to engage on this topic in a post Instagram touching. The actress feels uncomfortable in his skin and lack of confidence in herself and her appearance, as she was able to explain it. Maisie Williams then held on to a new challenge on the web, consisting of posting a photo of themselves rather kissing for 24 hours. However, she has chosen to leave this dump, but also to add a message : “I had to post an embarrassing picture of myself for the next 24 hours without any explanation. To be honest, I find most (all) of my photos are embarrassing because I have a very low self-esteem. So I posted this photo that, for me, brings out all my insecurities and makes me feel quite embarrassed.”

Maisie Williams added : “Even if you and I know that I would have been able to find a photo even more embarrassing for me, the fact is that I have the same problems with a snapshot, as ordinary as this one. I’m trying the best that I can to stop being like that, because being mean to yourself is a big waste of time/life/energyso instead of deleting this after 24 hours, I’m going to leave it as a reminder to myself of what I really like, and that it is perfectly fine to look like that. Thank you for all your nice comments, I was stunned honestly. 2020 is made to get up.” We therefore welcome the gesture of Maisie Williams and his message touching, which is expected to echo a lot of people. The actress has also received several comments benevolent in its publication. Always about Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), you know if she is ready to marry Reuben Selby.