Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) in a relationship with Reuben Selby, it makes him a nice declaration of love (PHOTOS)

This is almost a year now that Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Reuben Selby are a couple adorable they love to discover over time. It is necessary to say that every time that the lovebirds are together show, it is always an event. The two british men, fashion fans, make appearances noticed by matching their outfits to the delight of the photographers. And while they are yet very discrete on the social networks, the actress Game of Thrones was required to send a tender message to her boyfriend on Instagramby sharing several photos with Reuben Selby, in full session gardening. Maisie Williams wrote : “This year was the best. I fell in love with a guy and I fell in love with myself. I started to say “no”. I have stopped to worry about the past, I have to give up hope for the future and I started to love life for what it is today.”

Maisie Williams added : "Because "today is a gift, that is why it is called "the present"." I have taken the time to do more things that bring me joy. The year 2020 will probably be filled with more days spent to maintain our plant pots children, which seems to me perfect. For all those who need to hear it : It starts with you and changes you are willing to do. It is up to you to take things in hand. Then do not enter not only the day, enter your life. Good year." This is a message full of hope on the part of Maisie Williams and also a nice nod to her boyfriend Reuben Selby.