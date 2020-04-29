Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) in a relationship with Reuben Selby, they are a sensation at Paris Fashion Week

If the last Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were both feeling at the Golden Globes 2020, it is today one of his co-stars Game of Thrones that caught the eye not least because it is the lovely Maisie Williams. Yes, Paris is in the heart of the news and the city has welcomed an impressive number of stars who came for a single reason : The Fashion Week. This appointment as expected, the parades by the dozens and the opportunity for celebrities to choose their outfits for the next red carpet… so Many reasons not to miss this event. And among the stars present at Paris for the fashion week, a couple in particular has not gone unnoticed, that formed by Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby.

Aficionado of fashion, the English actress 22-year-old could not miss this appointment and it is in the company of his beloved, the young woman attended yesterday at the fashion show Thom Browne as the has unveiled the Daily Mail. Known for their looks out of the ordinary, Maisie and Reuben have opted for outfits with very original and a blue makeup for the eyes, which attract the eye of the photographers. Also, for more photos of the couple in the parade, it is by HERE. One thing is for sure, if the two lovebirds surprise at each of their appearances, one does not get tired to see them still in love. In the meantime other news about the young actress, discover the talented Maisie Williams, who has made the buzz on the web.