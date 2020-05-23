Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) sings “Let it Go” in an ad for the Super Bowl

The old Arya Stark would have a message to convey ?

It is “Released, issued“! Maisie Williams sings in the worship song The snow Queen, “Let It Go“in this ad for Audi. A spot shot for the next Super Bowl, which is the promotion of electric cars and encourages to leave behind (“let go”) the older engines that pollute. Either.

But as one has a warped mind, it’s hard not to see it as a double meaning, about the actress of 22 years. Maisie Williams is it in the process of we sing, she feels “released, issued“and she has managed to leave behind (“let go”) Arya and Game of Thrones ? In any case, we will find it again soon in the Marvel movie New Mutants.