Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) totally transformed for a photoshoot, you will be shocked

A few days ago, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), and his boyfriend Reuben Selby were a sensation at the Paris Fashion Week. The couple is at the peak of perfection on the mode and the lovebirds never miss an opportunity to match their looks and enlighten the eyes of all… The young woman has not waived the rule for a new photoshoot. For King Kong Magazine, Maisie Williams has posed before the lens of photographer Marie Schuller, trying a new style, unveiling metamorphosed and even downright unrecognizable ! On his account Instagramthat camped the role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones has shared the results surprised really all the world.

New hair cut, makeup to perfection, it no longer recognizes Maisie Williams but one has the impression of being in front of a small doll… And the bet is completely successful ! It didn’t take long to discover the reactions of internet users in the publication of the young woman. Some have left messages such as “You were and you are still transcendent in all your incarnations, thank you” or “you’re amazing”. But eventually, the comments were then restricted and we wonder if Maisie Williams has not received a few words less friendly toward her… In any case, it can count on the support of her boyfriend Reuben Selby who has shared this incredible photo in its story Instagram. The result of the photoshoot is stunning ! Always about Maisie Williams and pictures, can you recognize these stars series children through this quiz ?