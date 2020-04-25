Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) under the spell of a famous actor, find out who is his crush

Recently, Maisie Williams made a splash with his beloved Reuben Selby to Paris Fashion Week. More stylish than ever, the couple has attracted all eyes. A beautiful romance that lasts for more than a year now. But it does not prevent the actress to have a big crush on a famous actor. Interviewed by the Daily Beast in 2014, who played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones had said : “I’m in love with Andrew Garfield. But everyone says that it is a little cute… and then, I was like ‘Oh my God, he comes out with Emma Stone !’ But if there’s a person that he should attend, I am glad that this is it because I’m also in love with it. So that’s cool.”

But the pretty brunette didn’t leave it there. Maisie Williams, who has recently totally transformed to a photoshoot, continued : “But Andrew Garfield is number one. I have so many posters of the film The Amazing Spider-Man on my wall, it’s crazy. I moved from my parents house last year and my mother gave me a poster that said ‘with great power comes great responsibilities’, and I said to him ‘Oh my God, it’s a poster of Spider-Man !'” Decidedly, the young actress in the uk is completely under the charm of the actor. No doubt that this adorable admiration flatter the main concerned.