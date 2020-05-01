Maisie Williams (GoT) continues to play the badass

The interpreter of Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones” has just won the lead role in a new series : a comedy-adventure in which she will play an out-of-the-law !

It didn’t take long for Maisie Williams to bounce back after “Game of Thrones”, where she played beautifully the small and beloved Arya Stark. The actress has just been awarded the lead role in a comedy adventure.

Titled “Two Weeks to Live” (“Two weeks to survive”), it will follow Kim Noakes, a young woman raised by her mother in the margins of the society after the obscure disappearance of his father,” can it be read on Allocine.fr. “After several years to acquire survival skills, she came out of retirement to honor the memory of this last, in a mysterious secret mission. It will then meet Nicky and his brother Dave, with whom