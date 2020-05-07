Maisie Williams has stopped the “binge drinking”

Actress Maisie Williams — WENN



The celebrity has not prevented Maisie Williams to make the same mistakes that many teenagers, such as indulge in ” binge drinking “, on the contrary. If, today, the star of Game of Thrones has veered away from this practice, which is to drink a lot of alcohol very quickly, her life as a teenager was strongly affected as she has been entrusted by the

Guardian.

“Today, I stopped the binge drinking. I have the impression that this is how I spent my teenage years. I had the life of an actress, and I talked about it like that, but without feeling at any time that I had lived a single day in my life, ” she confided.

Simply to live his life

It must be said that Maisie Williams, known to fame very early and had no other choice than to deal with it for the many years during which she has played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. “Recently, I had the chance to just live my life instead of doing it in front of people and having to speak to them about it” applauded the actress of 22 years.

The one that had grown up between Winterfell and the

Walkers White is, however, grounded his opinion on the celebrity. “I don’t think anyone is supposed to know how to manage the fame. I don’t know if there is anything that can be done to understand it, but I think it can make people crazy in the beginning, ” she concluded.