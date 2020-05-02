Maisie Williams : “I hope that if we stop playing these characters, they will not be written “

She was only 18 years old, but Maisie Williams knows what she wants. The actress, known for her interpretation of the character Arya Stark in the series ” Game of Thrones “, would be offered female roles interesting and really know. “There are a lot of roles for “the girlfriend” or “the nice kid” in the movies or tv series “, she explained to the newspaper “The Evening Standard” last Thursday. “This is something that I saw myself very often. In the script, it will be written : “Derek : smart, nice with children, really good at this or that” and it will be also written : “Sandra : sexy, but in a cute way” and that is all. (…) This is what I see and that would have to change. “But the actress is no doubt that this will not happen in a day. “I just hope that if we stop playing these characters, they will not be written. “

A nice early career

Revealed to the world by the series ” Game of Thrones “, Maisie Williams doesn’t plan to stop in so good way. After obtaining a small role in the upcoming season of the series ” Dr Who “, the young brit has recently his film debut in the film ” The Falling “. She played Lydia, a young schoolgirl living in a boarding school English may be affected by an evil and a mystery that will lead the young girls to faint.