Maisie Williams is bidding farewell to “Game of Thrones”





It is a little pinch in the heart that fans of the series “Game of Thrones” must have enjoyed seeing the latest release Instagram of Maisie Williams.

Saturday, the young woman said goodbye to the character of Arya Stark and the series “Game of Thrones” has made him known. Under the photo of a pair of Nike covered in fake blood, the young woman wrote : “goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones. What a joy it has been. It is left for new adventures “.

A message with the hashtag “Last woman standing” (” Last woman standing ” in French). An index on the end of the series ? To find out, it will still have to wait a little bit, the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is scheduled for 2019.