Maisie Williams love : who is Reuben Selby, his new …

Maisie Williams file the perfect love with her new boyfriend, a nice brown that answers to the name of Reuben Selby. Closer tell you all about the one who makes the heart beat of the former star of “Game of Thrones”.

While the paris Fashion Week in full swing, many celebrities are for the opportunity present in the capital. Among them, we could see Maisie Williamsshe is a real passionate about fashion. For several days the young woman of 22 years has multiplied the appearances, and, in particular, made to the fashion shows Thom Browne, and Givenchy for their collections Spring-Summer of 2020. And this is not only that the young woman emerged, but in the arms of her new boyfriend, a nice brown that answers to the name of Reuben Selby.

You can’t miss the two lovebirds at the show by Thom Browne since the two of them had decided to wear an outfit almost similara few details ready. And the small detail that we love, Reuben Selby had even made the choice to coordinate her makeup with Maisie Williams. A proof of their complicity in love but also a nice way to break up the codes of masculine/feminine and break the barrier of genres.

A golden businessman

But then who hides behind this beautiful brown eye shadow red glitter ? It is therefore of Reuben Selbya young and very influential man of 22 years. Despite his young age, this last one is already at the head of a nice RESUME since he is the creator of The Contact Agency, a model agency. And this is not all, he is also the co-creator of Cortex Creatives, agency, platform and web magazine. And in addition, he is the director of communication of Daisie, the application of the… Maisie Williams !

Although we do not know the details of their meeting, the two lovebirds have been spotted together the first time in February last, in the streets of New York. And since they were inseparablesince they are chained to the events, festivals, and galas etc always together. Appearances as a couple that Reuben Selby regularly shares on his account Instagramfor the greater happiness of its 19.000 subscribers.

