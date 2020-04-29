Maisie Williams – News, pictures, videos, biography…

Maisie Williams is a british actress born on April 15, 1997 in Bristol.

Discovery in the series Game Of Thrones, in which she plays the young Arya Stark, Maisie is the youngest of a family of four children. In fact, she has two brothers, James and Ted, and a sister, Beth.

Arya Stark, the heroine of Winterfell

At age 10, she joined the school of dance Susan Hill s. In June 2009, she auditioned for the role of Arya Stark in the new HBO series Game Of Thrones. She is withholding and, on the venue of the audition, she befriends the young Sophie Turner, chosen to play the role of Sansa Stark, sister to Arya. The first season was broadcast in April 2011 and won a sensational success. Like all the other actors in the series, Maisie is propelled onto the front of the media scene and was offered several film roles.

In 2013, she played in the thriller Heatstroke and in 2014 she is the poster from the family comedy Gold the drama and The Falling. The following year, she made several appearances in season 9 of Doctor Who.

Then, in 2016, she gives a reply to Jason Sudeikis in the drama The Book of Love. In 2017, it plays in iBoy and then she goes on to talk about the comedy-drama Then Came You in the company of Asa Butterfield and Nina Dobrev.

Maisie creates in 2018 the company Daisy Chain Productions to help young british talent to develop and promote their short films.

Current 2019, it has been announced on the poster of his first blockbuster title The New Mutants, which is scheduled for 2020 and derived from the saga X-Men. By doing this, it may well give a day to the reply to his girlfriend Sophie Turner, who is the translator of Dark Phoenix in the saga main.

Privacy

From 2015 to 2018, the young Maisie share the life of the british actor, Ollie Jackson, his senior by 13 years.

Since February 2019, she goes out with Reuben Selby.