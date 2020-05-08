Maisie Williams reveals a (fake) secret of the last season of Game of Thrones [VIDEO]

Tv series

Maisie Williams and Jimmy Fallon have set up a big hoax for the 1st of April, a few weeks before the launch of the latest season of Game of Thrones.

This is THE video that made the rounds on the web ! The extract published on the page of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has already made over 2.5 million views and has been shared more than 40,000 times.

Maisie Williams, the interpreter of Arya Stark in the hit series Game of Throneswas invited yesterday in the show of Jimmy Fallon. While she chats with the presenter, she revealed “by accident” the death of his character in the last season as expected. Realizing her mistake, she asks right away if the show is live, and if it is possible to cut the assembly. She finally left the plateau, all greatly changed and upset, leaving the audience speechless. Jimmy Fallon heads to the scenes to search for it. When he opens the curtain, the two accomplices return both in front of the camera, and smiling, and cried out :” April fools “.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will be released in the U.s. on April 14 on the tv channel HBO.

