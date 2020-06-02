Maisie Williams supports the movement Black Lives Matter !

Since the murder of George Floyd, a solidarity movement is emerging on the Canvas. Maisie Williams is ready then the “Black Lives Matter”.

Like many celebrities, Maisie Williams denouncing racism, and the abuse of power of the forces of law and order. It brings its support to the movement” Black Lives Matter“. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In a very short time, the video of the murder of George Floyd has made the rounds of the web. And for good reason !

She brings to the stage racism and oppression suffered by black people in everyday life.

Very quickly, a huge movement of struggle and solidarity has then emerged, a sign of general dissatisfaction.

Very invested in the case, Maisie Williams has decided to lend its support to the movement “Black Lives Matter “.

As the latter requires, the actress star of Game Of Thrones has posted a image totally black on his account Instagram.

But that’s not all ! Maisie Williams has also held to send a message to his fans.

Maisie Williams is ready to “Black Lives Matter” on Instagram

On his account Instagram followed by more 11 million subscribers, Maisie Williams is, therefore, expressed on the topic.

” Look in you. Never stop learning. Never stop teaching. It is not enough to pass the problem to someone else “.

a “There will be no freedom as we will not be equal.” The message has sparked numerous reactions.

But Maisie Williams is far to be the only one to have provided support. On the Canvas, the movement continues to grow.

There is little, Billie Eilish has driven a real rant on his account Instagram.

“If I hear another white person say ‘All Lives Mattera new pu**** of times, I’ll lose my pu**** reason “.

“Will you close your pu**** to mouth ? “. The singer seems to very rise.

