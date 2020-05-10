Maisie Williams: the interpreter of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones…

Maisie Williams, the young actress portraying Arya Stark in the series Game of Thrones has shown a totally different look to the one she wears with her character. She took the opportunity to deliver a few wishes on the future of Arya in the series HBO.

Fans Game of Thronesprepare yourself for a big visual shock. Maisie Williamsthe young performer of the vengeful Arya Stark in Game of Thrones has a look well-defined in the series HBO. The strokes drawn, from the hair to the devil, and a little fat, a dress mat… In real life, Maisie Williams is on the contrary a young woman of 19 years who enjoys the fantasies. Including capillaries, judging by the splendid mop of blue that the actress british trees in the stand during the Wimbledon tennis (see slide show). A fun look that she posted on her account Instagram.

The young woman, who returned from a well deserved vacation to the sea (see slideshow) does not announce, if one may say so, the color for Arya Stark. The filming of season 7 is simply delayed for logistical reasons mentioned here a few days by telestar.fr

But if she tastes the spray, tennis and dyes fofolles, Maisie Williams still focused on his character. Arya Stark is, in fact, become a true assassin without a face in the season 6 of Game of Thrones and has already made a taste of his blade to one of those who had betrayed his family. For the future of Arya, Maisie Williams a few ideas that she has shared in July 2016, in particular in the columns ofEntertainment Weekly : “I would very much like that it becomes a kind of vengeful loner. […] I’d love it to be a bit like the Bloodhound. I have no desire (as Arya) reunited with his family because I think that it is no longer the same person. She is much better alone, and independent. […] I would like it to become, in some way, his own boss.“

