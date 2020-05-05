Maisie Williams : the star of Game of Thrones launches its startup

“Do not aim for fame, but the talent. ” These words are those of Maisie Williams. During a TedX dating back to last march, who played Arya Stark is back on his journey as an actress, activist… and an entrepreneur. Because if it is known more for his role of a warrior in the hit series Game of Thrones, the young actress is also a businesswoman and trained. And, according to his news, she wields both his “Needle” as the business plan.

Daisie, the social network of the creative

A little reminder of the facts : in 2018, she co-founded with producer Dom Santry startup Daisie, contraction evident to Dom and Maisie. The platform brings together creative. A social network art, in sum, which enables the players of the industry to find the right projects. Like an Instagram or a Twitter, the registration requires the creation of a profile. On the other hand, Daisie lists or the likes, or followers.

Let’s take a concrete case. Thanks to Daisie, artists from all horizons, whether that be design, photography or music, for example, will be able to enter into a relationship with actors in the sector. And this, without necessarily having a foot in the middle.

100 000 users in a few days

Since the beginning of the month of may in 2019, the app is finally accessible to all. To date, she has almost 100 000 users. The popularity of Maisie Williams there is certainly not foreign to you. A fortiori since the beginning of this week, which marks officially the end of Game of Thrones after eight years of bloody wars.

If one believes Techcrunch, Daisie should continue his flight since the startup has just finished a fundraising of $ 2.5 million. What give a boost to the duo, who wants to truly shake up the market of the creation.

Remains to be seen whether the success of Daisie will survive the post Game of Thrones. Case to follow.