Maisie Williams was at the event, Black Lives Matter !

Since the death of George Floyd, americans are angry. Maisie Williams has not failed to make the event Black Lives Matter.

Maisie Williams wants to be somewhat discreet on social networks. So far, the young woman participated in the demonstration against racism.

It’s been a year since Game of Thrones has come to an end and many fans were disappointed by the grand finale. Nevertheless, it must be confessed that Maisie Williams has surprised everyone in the last season.

In fact, the character of Maisie has managed to establish itself in the series. Thus, tout the world is a fan of Arya Stark and the actress has become a necessity. Moreover, it appears that it has come a long way since the end of the series.

The young actress posed for many magazines and it has radically changed their look since the end of Game of Thrones. For all that, his fans will soon you can find it in the universe of Marvel.

After Sophie Turner, it is the turn of Maisie Williams to enter Marvel. Thus, her fans will see her in The New Mutants. The film is scheduled for the 26th of August 2020, but there may be a little late.

Maisie Williams manifesto against racism !

Because of the Covid-19, fans of Maisie Williams will surely have to wait a bit before you see it in the New Mutants. In the meantime, they can follow their news on social networks.

In addition, since the death of George Floyd, the actress does not hesitate to give his opinion, and it proves to be very committed. Like many americans, the young woman is angry and she chose to do a demonstration.

The stars are many to denounce racism and to join the demonstrations in the United States. Thus, Maisie Williams has broken the silence and she has made an appearance in a protest. She shared a few photos on Insta Story.

Thus, Maisie found herself surrounded by many protesters to denounce the racism and police violence. Because of this, it seems to have been very sensitive by the death of George Floyd and she no longer wants to remain silent.

