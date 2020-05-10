Maisie Williams will be bridesmaid at the wedding of Sophie Turner

Girls Stark in” Game of Thrones “are very related to the city as the screen. Maisie Williams has, once again, is the proof. The one who plays the young Arya in the series in the HBO series, speaking on the upcoming wedding of his girlfriend Sophie Turner, alias Sansa Stark.

During an interview promo, his interviewer could not help but wonder about ” Game of Thrones “, his friendship with her sister, of television. She hopes to get the role of bridesmaid in his wedding? “Oh, I already have. “laughs the actress. Sophie Turner must marry soon, the singer Joe Jonas.

“It is very exciting. It is a little weird, too, ” says the actress of 20 years, about the wedding of his girlfriend.

For the time being, the organization of the wedding has not started : “We are waiting for the end of the shoot (the final season of” Game of Thrones “, ed) to get to it. “But I think the little heart walks around and believes in it already. “