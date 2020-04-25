Maisie Williams will be entitled to a love story, lesbian in the movie super-heroes The New Mutants

The former star of “Game of Thrones” will propose a mutant tortured able to change into werewolf… and which, incidentally, is in love with another woman. A significant step forward for Marvel.

Then they taxed easily the house Disney more cautious in terms of representation of LGBT, now that Marvel Studios has announced the introduction of a lesbian couple in his next feature film, entitled” The New Mutants“. This is Maisie Williams, revealed in the hit serial” Game of Thrones “which will embody one of the two lovers alongside actress novice Blu Hunt.

Repeatedly postponed for obscure reasons,” X-Men : The New Mutants “ is derived directly from the universe X-Men, focusing on a group of teenagers with abilities beyond the ordinary, to be held in captivity by a secret organization because it was considered too dangerous to live in society. The ex-singer of Arya Stark in ” GoT ” it will as well in the skin of Rahne Sinclair, a mutant that can shapeshift into werewolf.

A romance assumed fully

The extremes of the lesbian almost anecdotal animation film “In before “the story of sapphic love in “The New Mutants “ should be an integral part of the story. In the lines ofEntertainment Weeklydirector Josh Boone says that this love story is “kind of the spine and the heart.” of the film.

Nevertheless, Maisie Williams wishes to clarify that the romance that she wears on the screen has nothing sensational, in the sense that it should be approached as a love story lambda. “This is not really the story of two characters who are discovering their sexuality, she says. This is not centered around it and they don’t need to put a label on it. Nobody does and this is never questioned “.

In other words, Marvel intends to trivialize the love between two women and it must be confessed that it is an initiative that is significant. There is more to see if the promises are kept when “The New Mutants “ will land in theaters next April 1 in france…

Photo credit : 20th Century Studios