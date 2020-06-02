Maïté : what becomes of the stove a tv star ?

On the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of Maïté, this Tuesday, 2 June 2020, Closer gives you a new stove, a tv star.

For decades, Maïté has marked the French television with his recipes and his outspokenness is legendary. This Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Marie-Thérèse Tell, his real name, feast his 82nd birthday. On this occasion, Closer gives you news of one that is very discreet for a few years. Unfortunately, the last years have not been all roses for Maïté. In 2013, the one that made himself known by knocking out such an eel with a potato masher has known the painful ordeal of losing his son, Serge, died of cancer.

She has devoted her time to her husband, Pierrot, whom she married in 1958, and her two granddaughters, Perrine and Camille, aged respectively 20 and 19 years. The latter, passed through the emission Objective Top Chef, has recently given the news of his grandmother : “She’s fine, she enjoys his retirement and his family. She no longer wants to respond to interviews or make television, it is no longer his thing. It is a willingness on his part to clear up as she does, she no longer has the same centers of interest. She prefers to remain in the family. A few days ago, we were all together for his birthday, we had a beautiful day. That’s what it’s for my grandmother”explained the young woman at the time ofan interview with Femme Actuellein June of last year.

In 2015, In Maïté, his iconic restaurant, is placed in judicial liquidation

In 2015, this is another test which is facing Marie-Therese Order. In Maïté, the restaurant that she held for the past fifteen years to Rion-des-Landes, which was placed in judicial liquidation by the Tribunal de commerce de Dax. “This is a page of the history of the village which is turning”reflected, at the time, a trader among our brothers in the South-West. This was already several years, Maïté was no longer behind the stove, due to a variety of health problems.

His last appearance on screen dates back to 2013. Before the death of his son, Marie-Thérèse Command had taken the decision to return to television on the cable channel, Hunting and fishing. With his girlfriend, Micheline Banzet, she was back in his show Kitchen of the musketeers, for a few weeks only.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news