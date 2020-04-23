Maître Gims delighted : his feat with Sting is a certified single-platinum

Last year, Gims recorded a song with one of the artists the most adulated in the world, Sting.

The Voice French-speaking Africa : This girl interprets a song of Dj Arafat ; and the public seduced (Video)

Their song titled “remains,” accumulates more than 45 million views on YouTube, and has received several awards.

Coronavirus : this is how the singer Calogero account to help personal caregivers

Beyond distinctions earlier received, the piece of the ex-leader of the group sexion assault has been certified single-platinum. A new that the artist has not failed to share with his fans.