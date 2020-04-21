Majid Jordan on their new album unskippable

The dream of Majid Jordan is to make an album that can’t be unlocked. It is not a matter of the quality of each song is individual, although, of course, they are trying to get bangers from front to back. But what they are really looking for, it is a journey. A narrator’s voice. Something entire.

These guys want to make an album so consistent, if independent, they demand to be listened to from beginning to end in one sitting. “More than ever, Shift and I continue to want to make this album, a coherent whole, that you do not jump, not really “, explained Jordan Ullmann, one half of Majid Jordan, in a nightclub in downtown Toronto, before the COVID -19 crisis — where he and Majid Al Maskati were to occur. (You know, at the time when the concerts were still a thing.) “You can just play for 40 or 50 minutes, and it takes you somewhere, and there are ups and downs. We think constantly of this kind of things. ”

It is therefore appropriate that they be involved in another Torontonian Drake, of which the first mixtapes and albums have been praised for their rhythm and their sequencing is deliberate, and that helped take away the hip-hop album of the structure somewhat curvy and in charge of skit, which had previously been the dominant form of the genre. Drake has actually discovered Ullmann et Al Maskati, in signing them to his label, OVO Sound, after he and producer Noah ’40’ Shebib have heard and have been impressed by the Soundcloud EP Afterhours to the couple, that they had recorded in the basement of the parents of Ullmann. After having been a guest on the ubiquitous single from Drake in 2013, “Hold On, We Going Home” – that Ullmann et Al Maskati has also co-written and co-produced -, the name of Majid Jordan had a genuine, almost hidden in the dark.

Over the past seven years, Ullmann et Al Maskati have made progress to get out of the shadow of Drake. They seem reluctant to speak of him; a publicist, preparing myself for the conversation, I was politely asked to completely avoid the topic of Drake. This seemed reasonable, in the light of the career that they have built. What Ullmann et Al Maskati make our days has almost nothing to do with Drake. “When we started making music, it was in our dorm. The next thing we know, is that we have signed with the biggest artist in the label world, and they need us to make this album “, said Al Maskati. This is the closest that one of them has been able to address the issue. “We learn to be still. We’re still learning. We learn as we go. ”

“How do we find the simplicity? How to make the world a better place for everyone? “

Majid Jordan has released its first eponymous album in the winter of 2016. About an hour or so, it seems warm and captivating. If it lags sometimes a little bit – almost every song released in a little less than five minutes – all in all, it is remarkably coherent and unified, and resembles the expression of a specific vision. “This first album, the cohesion of the latter, many of them were just songs made in a day, things in one shot, that Jordan would win and produce,” says Al-Maskati. “You have an original idea, on which we crawled across, and then he took the song and arranged it, added to another thing, and flattened. It was a DJ. We thought we were in a constant BPM. ”

“And not only the BPM,” says Jordan. “The feelings. The depth of emotion. ”

This emotion is one of the first things that hits you in the music from Majid Jordan. It’s dark, plaintive, in a bad mood; such as the Weeknd and fellow label Dvsn and PARTYNEXTDOOR, they are an R&B thoughtful and pensive rather than cheerfully optimistic, affecting the current dark of the house party or the dance floor. This atmosphere was a material ripe, but after having explored Majid Jordan and its follow-up, the excellent The Space Between 2017, the guys are ready and willing to spend their own cosmetic brand. “We do this R&B in a bad mood,” admits Jordan. “But if you’re not in the mood R&B in a bad mood, you don’t have to do it. You can do something else. You have to ask yourself how you really feel. You have to ask yourself what kind of music you really want to do. ”

In fact, it makes things even easier. “It is less work,” he continued. “It’s less thinking about the same thing over and over again, and start doing what you really want to do. ”

In October last year, Majid Jordan has released her latest song “Superstar”, which will be the first single from a new album, still without title. They are working on it since a good part of the year now, and are currently working in their studio, looking something like the perfection. As always, it is this dream of release. “We’re trying to take everything that we have done and learned, and focus on what we want to do,” says Al-Maskati. “And what we want to do is make this album. ”

They seem to be extremely satisfied with the results so far and extremely optimistic about the finished product to come. “Our other albums as cohesive as they are, can be even better. This album is going to have this feeling, ” says Al-Maskati. “It’s going to be much more refined. It’s going to have a lot more energy. There will be a lot more intent. It is simple, it is pure, it is honest. We have worked with people on this album that are not only of the artists that we love but that have become friends in our lives. All this experience has enriched us. ”

For Jordan, it is not simply a matter of making the best music. It was about finding a new approach to the art – “a whole new way of seeing things, to see how they “impact” in the world. He changes his point of view, holding to higher standards. “It was still more of a learning curve to keep musically fresh,” he says. “How do we find the simplicity? How to make the world a better place for everyone? “This might seem a challenge for a duo R&B of Toronto. But, as pointed out Jordan, he and Al Maskati, are the living proof of the good we can find in this world. “We are best friends. We come from two sides of the world and we met in Toronto. I want people to identify with it. I want that this comes out on this disc. ”