Major Lazer announces a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj – News Major Lazer

Major Lazer and Nicki Minaj together again! Fans of artists are under the spell. This is none other than Diplo, a famous american producer who has swung the new one during a live. While he entertained his crowd with their last song “Lay Your Head On Me” – the latter has made an announcement quite subtle. During the broadcast of his titles, he slipped the first extracts of a new collaboration.

On the chat live, internet users do not come back. Indeed, Major Lazer has a new time associated with the famous rapper Nicki Minaj for a new song. This latter is called “Oh My Gawd” and was also recorded with the artist Don Eazi. For the moment, no release date has been revealed.