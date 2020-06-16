Make A fashion of your home

You’ve always dreamed of One of the most major fashion magazines ? Thanks to the last challenge Tik Tok and Instagram that panics the canvas is possible !

In effect, Vogue decided to celebrate all the beauties, thanks to their latest challenge : great models with those of daily life, everyone has a right to be on the Cover of a major magazine.

#VogueChallenge

And it was not necessary any more for the fans of the magazine : thousands of fans on Instagram and Tik Tok lend themselves to the game in the latest challenge to the mode.

The principle is simple : take a photo of themselves to the occasion as one of the fashion magazine, or use an old photo and, in the way of the Vogueinsert the logo of the magazine in the picture with Photoshop or PicsArt.

A fun way to put yourself in the scene, which is reminiscent of the recent shootings of fashion organized by the stars directly from their own homes and with FaceTime !

In any case, this challenge is now very popular and is increasingly present on the web. The true way to highlight diversity and show that beauty does not have a face, this is the challenge, the panic, the canvas for their freedom : every one is free to put himself in the scene, the more the discrimination and face washing ! Everyone is beautiful and knows it. A beautiful message echo of the big stars of the beauty in the world : the professionals of the “beauty” of the community in the united states is also provided for the game, such as James Charles.

Even so, although it seems innocent enough, this challenge is no less a social cause.

Vogue magazine in the controversy

In fact, Anna Wintour (editor-in-chief US Voguerecently, it has been criticized for the lack of inclusion of the journal. Little black employee, little One in representation of black people, or queer… A challenge which was answered Anna Wintour apologizing and assuring that Vogue would now be more inclusive.

However, some editions of the magazine already in advance : Vogue UK it was chosen especially for its July edition of 2020 to be One of the ” essential workers “, that is to say, the workers in the health care crisis : this are three young women honored for having worked during the crisis of the sars coronavirus in England. There is a saleswoman in a supermarket, to a conductor rail and a midwife.

Follow So of the Night in Facebook and Instagram not to miss anything of the latest trends in fashion, beauty, food and much more.

Also read :