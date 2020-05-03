Make-a-Wish foundation continues to achieve his dreams in spite of the crisis of the virus

1/5

Make-a-Wish foundation continues to achieve his dreams in spite of the crisis of the viruses | AP

Make-a-Wish foundation continues to achieve his dreams in spite of the crisis of the viruses | AP

Make-a-Wish foundation continues to achieve his dreams in spite of the crisis of the viruses | AP

Make-a-Wish foundation continues to achieve his dreams in spite of the crisis of the viruses | AP

Make-a-Wish foundation continues to achieve his dreams in spite of the crisis of the viruses | AP

The Foundation Make a wish despite the tough times in the world continues to fulfill the dreams of small to make their journey a pleasant one.

Thank you to the foundation Make-A-Wish, Audrey three yearscombating cancer could meet his great desire to visit Disney world.

Unfortunately, because of the crisis the trip has stopped And Disney World has closed, so Audrey and her family are waiting, along with thousands of other children’s Make-A-Wish, that all of this happens so that they can visit the happiest place in the world.

This may be of interest to you: Keanu Reeves could participate in as a bad guy in Star Wars, its next saga

However, there are many parts in a battle against cancer, so we have learned to adjust quickly to the expectations and the new realities, so it was something like that, “ said his father Shane to the Associated Press.

Make a wish helps children and adolescents who are sick to which they are help grant a wishamong them, meet a celebrity, become a VIP in the theme parks or travel to a dream destination.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more to Show!

Obviously, we are very enthusiastic every time we can travel. “

This week, he celebrated the founding of its 40th anniversary in the middle of the stage can be the most difficult of its history.

We now have 5 000 to the wishes of this year’s outstanding indefinitely, “ said the CEO of Make-A-Wish, Richard Davis.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Our children are patiently waiting, as sweet as they are, wondering when their wish come true. Our work at this time is to keep you inspired and enthusiastic when the desire comes, in the meantime, go out and continue to collect funds and support in a period of time where we need the most. “

Pursuant to the orders to stay at home in quarantine, travel, sporting events, concerts and theme parks have to be seen forced to closeso that the requests have been suspended.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

Normally, they occur around 16 000 wishes a yearand the 5,000 already in the suspended state are expected to increase as the crisis continues.

Currently, there are more 3.8 million workers made redundant they have requested unemployment benefits last week so that they pass through the worst crisis since the 1930’s.

My biggest concern for the Make-A-Wish is that we are not the first thing you think of in a situation of viruses, we want to be the next thing you think of when it will start to repair itself and that people are coming back to ‘How can I change the world? “ ” they added.

According to the figures they have given, almost 70% of children reach adulthood and to this day, the Make-A-Wish says more than 330 000 wishes.

On the good side, Davis has commented that the wishes of current will not be cancelledThey will break, but unfortunately, those who do not have the luxury of time will have to change their desire.

The charity has introduced “Messages of hope“encourage the public to save inspirational messages and download on social networks while representing the Make-A-Wish.

Some of the artists who have joined this great cause were the Jonas Brothers, Gordon Ramsay, Jojo Siwa, Terry Crews, and more that have participated.

You can also read: Anne Hathaway tells of her audition for Catwoman, disguised as Harley Quinn

Other big names like Ryan Reynolds and DJ Khaled have already personally called young people who want to know them in the context of a “wish improvement“While they are waiting, something that the charity has not explored before.

Incentives encourage us really, we really do make us feel so loved and encouraged and stronger and ready to lead the next battle, ready to pass through the treatment horrible, “ said the father of Audrey, Shane.

Although Davis says that he has no idea of the time resume the fulfillment of wishesThe organization will continue to consult its advisory board, comprised of many senior leaders in pediatric medical of the country.