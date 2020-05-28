‘Make Whites Great Again” Guy is not the cop of George Floyd, but the troll professional Jonathan Lee Rich

He has deceived the Internet many times before – and it comes again.

Wednesday, “Make Whites Great Again” was very popular on Twitter – and it was all the work of a troll Internet professional.

Just a day after the terrible images of the last moments of George Floyd on Earth have horrified America, a picture of the cop who knelt down to the neck has ” surfaced “, the showing wearing a cap bearing the slogan disgusting – except that it wasn’t him.

Tens of thousands of tweets have been published, many of them sharing a photograph juxtaposed Derek Chauvin at the detention life-threatening, in addition to what appeared to be him wearing a hat with a racist style MAGA.

The man on the right is not Derek Chauvin. This is not a cop. It is Jonathan Lee Rich, a scammer, a troll and a prankster well-known, not to mention ” the man the most contentious issue in the world “. Rich injects, indéfendablement, in the tragic events, even if it means going to jail. https://t.co/Y66mXihrYB – Luke O’brien (@lukeobrien) may 27, 2020

But the second image was in fact Jonathan Lee Rich, a troll dedicated and a prisoner for fraud in federal famous for having filed thousands of lawsuits to be frivolous, as well as for repeated attempts (and often successful) to deceive the media into believing that he is involved in our national tragedies.

The forgery was spotted by the reporter from the HuffPost, Luke O’brien, who has written much on the joker and has even been interviewed.

Wednesday, O’brien has retweeted an article from Ice Cube – one of the many people who was duped to believe that the two photos were the same person.

“The man on the right is not Derek Chauvin. This is not a cop. This is Jonathan Lee Rich, a scammer, a troll and a prankster well-known, not to mention “the man the most contentious issue in the world” . Rich injects, indéfendablement, in the tragic events, even if it means going to jail, ” wrote O’brien.

In his profile, he has explained how the Rich had previously claimed to be the uncle of Adam Lanza, the killer of Sandy Hook, in order to be interviewed by the media; he has also posed as a member of the campaigns ” Jews for Trump “, “Muslims to Trump” and “Muslims for Hillary” at various gatherings, in the hope of attracting the attention of the media.

One of the many people (and things) that he was named in lawsuits, there are Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Steve Jobs, Nostradamus, Che Guevara, all the survivors of the Holocaust, the Lincoln Memorial, the Eiffel Tower, Plymouth Rock, the Holy Grail, the planet Pluto.

George W. Bush, he has continued to “be a time traveler who has conspired with the duke of Normandy to” pervert the dictionary and the English law “; it has sued the makers of Grand Theft Auto to have contributed to his imprisonment and to be put in danger by other inmates who had played.

He also filed an injunction against the Guinness Book of records to prevent the appoint “the person most contested in the world” – even if he never had the intention to do so.

In his interview with O’brien, Rich has admitted to have filed the lawsuits and the claims of FAITH just to become part of the judicial system for his own entertainment.

Wednesday, O’brien said that Rich had sent him an email to say that the photo has begun to circulate after you have found people harassing the wife of Chauvin on Facebook and tried to intervene, and they assumed that he was a parent.

As for any assertion, the Rich, the verification of the facts is necessary. This is a man, after all, who posts pictures like below and does not seem to understand (or care about) where the troll ends and where the evil begins. He seems to have now relations of the extreme right. pic.twitter.com/gqRUJPs4Xj – Luke O’brien (@lukeobrien) may 27, 2020

@lukeobrien

He said that the hat “Make Whites Great Again” had been photoshoppé; However, he wears the same hat in another section of incendiary on social media, in which it purports to create a defense fund for Gregory & Travis McMichael, the father and the son charged with the murder of the jogger Georgian Ahmaud Arbery.

“They are innocent. They have been installed. Framed, ” said the post. “We will help these 2 patriots. President Trump will forgive them. “

Wednesday, O’brien concluded: “Unfortunately, the slogan on the cap YMPE for the Rich is now trending on Twitter is the engine that makes things miserable tend. Some of my rappers favorite amplify the misinformation of the Rich. Hellscape. “

