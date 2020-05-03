Makeup : James Charles, Manny Gutierrez, Jeffree Star…our top 5 of each other beauty

The appointment of Manny Gutierrez, new muse of Maybelline, has highlighted the beauty boys of the canvas. Portrait of five pros of the brushes which is substantially on Instagram and YouTube, and that the girls have everything to learn !

Jeffree Star, the emperor of kitsch

His career : discovered in the 2000s on Myspace for his music, Jeffree Star, 31 years old, has done the first part of Lady Gaga. He became the friend of the stars before returning to his first love, make-up, and launch its product range in 2014. Its liquids lipsticks mats, red pigmented that take all day, are selling like hotcakes.

His style : Barbie Kawaii-bling. Pink hair, red lips, flashy, eyebrows, glitter, highlighter all-over..it is not banned anything, and we love it !

His videos : On YouTube, it teaches us to make up with its pallets, tests of new (Lancôme, MAC Cosmetics, Lime Crime…) and is staged at some of the challenges fun with her boyfriend.

Patrick Starr, the technician of the contouring

His career : a native of Orlando, Florida, Patrick Simondac, 26 years old, chipait the foundation of her mother when she had her back turned. This is during a period of unemployment that he started to share his tips make-up on social networks. Today, it has almost 3 million followers on Insta, poses with Kendall Jenner behind the scenes at Fashion Week and makeup Jessie J !

His style : its contouring im-eccp-able, his smile is ultra bright, his turban on the head, and his approach to feel good” Everyone goes into the makeup “are its distinctive signs.

His videos : Not a snob for a penny, he teaches us how to properly apply a makeup base, to remove makeup in the rules of the art or even to make us beautiful with products found at the supermarket.

James Charles, the king of the strobing

His career : James Dickinson, aka James Charles, 17-year-old eyes glued” at least 15 times “trying to put on false eyelashes. It has also piqued the foundation of mom” 18 times too clear “before you learn to put on makeup by watching tutorials on YouTube. Today, it is he who shows the way forward to its 1.5 million subscribers and he is the muse of the brand CoverGirl.

His style : eyebrows perfectly drawn, strobing perfectly executed, the lips a matt finish, it is the leader of the look “easy glam” but it also yields the lipstick is dark and smoky eye pink.

His videos : the “how to” basics (” how to make a make-up every day “) and challenges (without a brush, without a mirror…). Fun and fresh.

Manny Gutierrez, the pro of the cut crease

His career : he wanted to become a plastic surgeon, but he fell into the make-up in playing with the eye shadows found in the family bathroom. 25 years ago, the one that is known under the name of Manny Mua started the tutorials videos at the request of his followers insta (3.2 million today). Today he is the new face Maybelline.

His style : nude sophisticated, but especially for the complexion and lips. For the eyes, it is cut crease of competition’ (technical scoring in a graphic way the crease of the eyelid) or smoky color.

His videos : reviews (Kylie Cosmetics, Too Faced), make-overs of friends, favorites, hauls, shots of mouths..

Alexander Rivera, a specialist in disguise

His career : Alexander, whose nickname was Alex Faction on the Internet, was 25 years old and comes from Chicago. Him who wanted to be a guardian of the zoo has finished a make-up artist wedding and then a make-up artist to the stars. He has had the honor to do the makeup of Jennifer Lopez for the last Halloween.

His style : “fresh face” the day, dark the night.

His videos : nun evil, joker, skeleton, clown, mummy, unicorn…the tutorials to be afraid of !