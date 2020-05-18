Makeup : Lady Gaga unveils a new palette of eyeshadows

From the music to the makeup, there is only a step. While his new album “Chromatica” will be released on the 29th of may, Lady Gaga will unveil this Tuesday, may 19, a new palette of eyeshadows that will please her “Little Monsters”.

The star has chosen to baptise it “Stupid Love”, from the name of one of the titles that will appear on his sixth disc. This is the second palette that Lady Gaga markets after the “Glam Room”, it also end of its line of cosmetics called Haus Laboratories or Haus Labs.

“We want you to colour your own world. (…) You have the power to free you from your doubts and you may escape the darkness”, said, on the social networks, the brand of the singer and oscar winner in 2019 for the “Swallow,” best original song extracted of the film “A star is born” Bradley Cooper.

These eyeshadows will be available in eighteen colors, including tones, metallic, iridescent or pigmented. If the mouth is currently hidden behind a mask during our outings during the déconfinement, the eyes will most certainly be highlighted with this new make-up. It will be available as soon as Tuesday, and sold about 50 euros.