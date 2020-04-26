Makeup to 6 years ? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in désacc…

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are at odds over the education of their daughter North. Their point of contention ? The make-up.
At the age of 6, North West has everything a great. Born under the spotlight, the little girl dresses with the dresses of top designers. All this, under the watchful eye of his parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which control their image carefully. But if they show a united front in the spotlight, the husband and wife do not always agree. In fact, the rapper and business woman are facing up to their first subject of discord on their daughter about… the make-up.
And it turns out that Kanye West saw red when he saw his little “Northie” wear makeup at her young age. “He changed the rules”assigned Kim Kardashian to E ! News, during his appearance at the launch of the makeup collection KKW x WINNIE in New York. “I allowed him to wear red lipstick at Christmas. If she was wearing a black dress, I just allowed to put black. And that gave me some trouble. Therefore, at this time, finished off the makeup !”
And if the little girl no longer has the right to wear makeupit has its word to say about… her outfits. If it is the mother who decides, the desires of clothing of North “count”provided the star of the social networks. Fashionista before her time…
Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West with their daughters North West and her friend Ryan went to the restaurant Cipriani for the 5 years of North to New York on June 15, 2018. Please blur the faces of the children before publication
Kim Kardashian with her husband Kanye West are celebrating the 5 years of their daughter North West with her friend Ryan in New York, they arrive at the restaurant “The Polo Bar” for dinner in New York on June 15, 2018. Please blur the faces of the children before publication
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West attended the Sunday mass with Kanye West in Los Angeles. The small North proudly shows off her new doll Mickey to the friends of his mother. June 30, 2019
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West went to dinner at the restaurant Cipriani in the district of Downtow New York, on the 29th of September 2018
Exclusive – Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West – The family Kardashian spends the holidays of new year’s eve in the ski resort of Aspen on December 28, 2018.
Exclusive – Kim Kardashian picks her daughter North West in YouTubeuse Jojo Siwa in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian surprised fans and announced that North West will land on Youtube in a video with JoJo Siwa. Lainé family Kardashian West is perhaps also in the road to become a Youtube star! North is filled with wonder in front of the BMW convertible unicorn of Jojo! Kim is wearing a cyclist in latex and suggests multiple plates deczéma on his legs… of march 27, 2019.
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West attended the Sunday mass with Kanye West in Los Angeles. The small North proudly shows off her new doll Mickey to the friends of his mother. June 30, 2019
Kim Kardashian, Saint, West, North-West – Exclusive – The family Kardashian arrive with their children at a private dinner at the restaurant Crustacean in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, June 30, 201
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their daughter North are the shopping at Jeffrey Store and Sugar Factory in New York on June 15, 2018.