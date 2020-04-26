Makeup to 6 years ? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in désacc…

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are at odds over the education of their daughter North. Their point of contention ? The make-up.

At the age of 6, North West has everything a great. Born under the spotlight, the little girl dresses with the dresses of top designers. All this, under the watchful eye of his parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which control their image carefully. But if they show a united front in the spotlight, the husband and wife do not always agree. In fact, the rapper and business woman are facing up to their first subject of discord on their daughter about… the make-up.

And it turns out that Kanye West saw red when he saw his little “Northie” wear makeup at her young age. “He changed the rules”assigned Kim Kardashian to E ! News, during his appearance at the launch of the makeup collection KKW x WINNIE in New York. “I allowed him to wear red lipstick at Christmas. If she was wearing a black dress, I just allowed to put black. And that gave me some trouble. Therefore, at this time, finished off the makeup !”

And if the little girl no longer has the right to wear makeupit has its word to say about… her outfits. If it is the mother who decides, the desires of clothing of North “count”provided the star of the social networks. Fashionista before her time…

