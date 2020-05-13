Making Frozen 2 Episode 101 Disney + Overview

Disney has released some details and images of the first episode of “Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2,” which will arrive at Disney + on Friday, 26 June.

The series follows the director / screenwriter / creative director Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the actors Kristen Bell (“Anna”), Idina Menzel (“Elsa”), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (“Kristoff”), Sterling K. Brown (“Lieutenant Mattias”), Evan Rachel Wood (“Iduna”) and the artists and technicians talented Disney Animation while they run against time to finish the film, with both breakthroughs and creative frustrations.

Here is the official description for this episode:

Into the unknown: Making Frozen 2 Episode 101

At only 11 months of the first world, the filmmakers of Frozen 2 present their current version of the film to their fellow filmmakers and artists of Disney Animation. It is clear that there is a lot of work to do with little time to do so, especially on “Show Yourself” – while “Some Things Never Change” and “Into the Unknown” are starting to recordings of cast and orchestra.

Here are a few images from this episode:

Are you excited to see this new documentary series Frozen?

Roger Palmer

