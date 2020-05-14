Malaysia to abandon the prosecution against the producer of “Wolf of Wall Street”

The public prosecutor of Malaysia announced Thursday that the prosecution of money laundering against one of the producers of the hollywood movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” had been abandoned after an agreement.

The producer, Riza Aziz, was alleged to have received nearly $ 250 million diverted from the fund 1MDB believed to contribute to the economic development of Malaysia.

A judge has decided the abandonment of the prosecution against the producer, which is not equivalent to an acquittal, a result of a settlement agreement reached with the government, said the prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib to the AFP.

The prosecutor said, “do not be in a capacity to reveal” the terms of the agreement, but indicated that its amount was several million ringgit, knowing that a million ringgit is worth 230.000 dollars.

The producer Riza Aziz, who is also the son-in-law of the ex-malaysian Prime minister Najib Razak suspected of having been a key player in the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, had been arrested in July 2019.

The looting of billions of dollars of sovereign wealth fund, spent in purchases of luxury real estate investments or varied by the relatives of the ex-Prime minister, has led to a huge scandal and a series of lawsuits in the United States, Europe and Malaysia.

Nearly 250 million dollars had been paid on account of the production company of Hollywood Red Granite Pictures Riza Aziz is co-founder, according to the charges.

In addition to “The Wolf of Wall Street”, a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio on a rogue Stock released in 2013, Red Granite has also produced the film “Dumb and Dumber To” with Jim Carrey.

The scandal around the fund 1MDB has contributed to the fall of the ex-malaysian Prime minister Najib Razak, who was charged with corruption in may 2018.

Several trials against him for corruption are in progress while he continues to protest his innocence.

But while the coalition elected after the fall of Najib Razak had encouraged the prosecution, and tried to recover the money looted is dropped, the willingness of the new malaysian government to continue this process is in doubt.