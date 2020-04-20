“Malcolm” : 8 things you never knew may not be on the cult series

Malcolmit is the story of a teenager gifted (a “head bulb”) in a family of average Americans composed of a mother, psycho, Laws, a loving father, but irresponsible, Hal, and three (then four) brothers unmanageable (Francis, Reese, Dewey, Jamie), never short of ideas when it comes to imagine the worst sins. The sitcom was aired from January 2000 to may 2006 on Fox (on M6 and its channels are derived in France) and it is still funny to watch. But did you know that…

1 / The creator of Malcolm is a former The Little House on the prairie. Malcolm has been created and produced by Linwood Boomer that we all know as an actor to have played Adam Kendall, the husband (non-indicator) of Mary Ingalls in The little house on the prairie. At the end of this last one, in 1983, it is essentially devoted to the production of series (Ricky ou la belle vie, Court of night, 3rd planet after the sun, The Mindy Project…) and Malcolm is its biggest success.

2 / Linwood Boomer was inspired by his own life. Gifted as Malcolm, Linwood Boomer is the second in a family of four boys (Malcolm, in contrast, is the number 3), and her mom, Eileen, was as stiff as Lois “but who could blame them ? It worked hard while trying to manage four boys in a destructive and always hungry.” In 2000, he won an Emmy Award for best screenwriter for the pilot episode of the sitcom.

3 / We do not know the name of the family of Malcolm. If, in the first episode, the name of Wilkerson appears on the uniform worn by Francis, the elder, at the military school, then, it is no longer mentioned. In the ultimate episode of the series, we can see this same Francis wearing a badge on which is inscribed “Francis Nolastname”, that is, in VF “Francis Sansnomdefamille”.

4 / absenteeism. Bryan Cranston (Hal), Justin Berfield (Reese) and Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey) are the only actors in the series to have played in each of the 151 episodes of the series. Frankie Muniz (Malcolm) is absent from the 17th episode of season 4 (but this by flash-backs), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois) has missed a few episodes due to her pregnancy.

5 / The pregnancy of Jane Kaczmarek has been integrated with the series. And it is such that, after Francis, Reese, Malcolm and Dewey, Lois and Hal welcome a fifth child, Jamie, whose gender was not revealed immediately. Born at the end of the fourth season, this is only the beginning of the fifth that tells us that it is, still, a boy. The actress has given birth in true of a daughter, her third child (born of her marriage with actor Bradley Whitford of which she is now divorced). But as she had given birth to her own children by caesarean section, Jane Kaczmarek is inspired by what she had seen in other series to “give birth” Laws.

6 / Full of stars who have played in Malcolm. We could see Dakota Fanning, Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Hayden Panettiere or Ashley Tisdale, which were in their infancy. But also Brenda Strong and Kathryn Joosten (who have all played in Desperate Housewives), the basketball player, Magic Johnson, Christina Ricci, Heidi Klum (in hockey player toothless), Rosanna Arquette, George Takei (Sulu in Star Trek), Christopher Lloyd (the Doc Back to the future who played the father, Hal) or Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise).

7 / Breaking Bada nightmare of Hal ? A common point between Malcolm and Breaking Bad ? Bryan Cranston, who played the kind and gentle Hal in the first, and the formidable Walter White in the second. The two characters at the antipodes one from the other, and which gave the idea of imagining an alternative ending to Breaking Bad… just for laughs. Unveiled as a bonus in the DVD of the fifth and final season, we find Bryan Cranston, resuming his role of Hal, and waking up, panicked, at the side of Laws to the result of a bad dream in which he was drug dealer…

8 / Frankie Muniz has no memory of the series. The actor explained suffer serious memory problems because of health problems he suffers from always : he has been the victim of several micro strokes, and nine concussions. For which reason it has almost no memory of Malcolm.

